Sleuths

iHEARTMEDIA Talk WAIO (RADIO 95.1)/ROCHESTER's new afternoon team RIZZO & JEFF tracked down a shoplifter on their way home from work, and they captured the incident on live video.

The hosts were driving home when they saw a man dash from a PET SUPPLY PLUS store with "a handful of retractable leashes"; they fired up a FACEBOOK Live stream and joined the hunt as the man ran between houses, found the man, lost him, then found him again and followed him, getting him to admit his crime.

See the entire incident here.

