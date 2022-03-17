Gala Lineup

The list of performers for the 31st annual MUSICARES Person of the Year gala honoring JONI MITCHELL on APRIL 1st in LAS VEGAS has been released. The artists scheduled to appear include SARA BAREILLES, JON BATISTE, BECK, BLACK PUMAS, LEON BRIDGES, BRANDI CARLILE, LAUREN DAIGLE, MICKEY GUYTON, HERBIE HANCOCK, CHAKA KHAN, ANGÉLIQUE KIDJO, CYNDI LAUPER, GRAHAM NASH (performing remotely), PENTATONIX, BILLY PORTER, ALLISON RUSSELL, STEPHEN STILLS, and ST. VINCENT. BATISTE and CARLILE will serve as Artistic Directors for the evening.

"We're excited to honor JONI together, in person, as a music community and can't wait to bring this great event to LAS VEGAS," said MUSICARES Exec. Dir. LAURA SEGURA. "We will be celebrating with a purpose, toasting one of music's greatest songwriters and musicians, while raising vital funds to address the critical health and social service needs of the music community."

"MUSICARES' amazing work providing aid to music professionals is crucial to the well-being of our community," said RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR.. "Their ongoing support for music people is truly inspiring and we're looking forward to celebrating the return of Person of the Year this APRIL."

