Themes and Hosts

The INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU's IAB PODCAST UPFRONT on MAY 10-12 will carry the theme "Hear and Now." Comedian/actress/author FRANCHESCA RAMSEY will host the event. RAMSEY is a former writer for COMEDY CENTRAL's "THE NIGHTLY SHOW WITH LARRY WILMORE" and the "iCARLY" reboot at PARAMOUNT+ and is the author of "Well, That Escalated Quickly."

The IAB also announced that the theme for its streaming video IAB NEWFRONTS will be "Stream On" and Senior PELOTON Instructor ALEX TOUSSAINT will host that event.

