GrowHouse Publishing Launches

AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT recording artist SAM GROW and DELUGE MUSIC Managing Member DAVID ROBKIN have launched joint venture GROWHOUSE PUBLISHING. The company will focus on digital and streaming, as well as terrestrial and traditional media, encompassing all opportunities for writers and creators.

With the establishment of GROWHOUSE, GROW and ROBKIN have signed songwriter DANNY ORTON, best known for his contributions as a co-writer and producer on WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE duo DAN + SHAY’s first album. He has written such hits as DAN + SHAY's "19 You And Me," RASCAL FLATTS' "Stand" and EMERSON DRIVE's "Fall Into Me," and had cuts by REBA McENTIRE, TIM McGRAW, RANDY TRAVIS, LADY A, BILLY RAY CYRUS, CHICAGO and others.

“SAM’s passion for songwriting is second to none and we are thrilled to partner with him on this venture,” said ROBKIN. “I love his interest in working with veteran writers like DANNY ORTON and in developing new up and coming writers.”

“I am so grateful and thankful to have this opportunity to create GROWHOUSE PUBLISHING in partnership with DAVID ROBKIN and DELUGE,” said GROW. “Not only because DAVID and [DELUGE Pres.] STEPHANIE GREENE are now giving me a chance to sign and fund songwriters in the pursuit of their dreams, but also, I will get a world-class education from folks who have been doing that with writers for years."

"I've enjoyed all of the publishing deals that I've had, but I can honestly say that I've never been as excited as I am about signing with GROWHOUSE PUBLISHING,” said ORTON. “I can't wait to dig in with SAM, DAVID and the whole gang! They're great, and all of this just feels right!"

