12th Annual "Music Row Madness"

SOLID (SOCIETY OF LEADERS IN DEVELOPMENT) will hold its 12th annual MUSIC ROW MADNESS fundraiser on TUESDAY, MAY 17th from 6 to 9p (CT) at TOPGOLF NASHVILLE. All proceeds from the event will benefit the group's "SOLID SHARES" partners, including ACM LIFTING LIVES, EQUITY ALLIANCE, MUSIC MAKES US, THE ONSITE FOUNDATION and THE STORE.

Event registration is open now for teams of six to eight, and will close on MONDAY, MAY 9th. MUSIC ROW MADNESS registration is open to the public, and a $1,000 donation minimum is required to play. Those wishing to watch the event but not play can purchase tickets for $35 in advance and $45 at the door. Register here.

“Being able to announce MUSIC ROW MADNESS as our first and largest fundraiser during our 25th anniversary year makes it all feel real," said SOLID Pres. AVERY KING. "We are finally enjoying in person events like we were doing before the pandemic. I have full faith in our membership, alumni and the rest of our NASHVILLE community in coming out to support our 'SOLID SHARES' partners and helping us reach our goal of $60,000.”

« see more Net News