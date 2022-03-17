Korpinen

Former SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT VP/Global Business Development & Digital Strategy TOMMY KORPINEN has joined SOUNDEXCHANGE as Chief Business Development Officer. The veteran of companies like THE WALT DISNEY CO., DREAMWORKS ANIMATION, and WARNER MUSIC GROUP will be based in LOS ANGELES and will report to Pres./CEO MICHAEL HUPPE.

“TOMMY brings a wealth of experience to our organization as we look to expand our digital footprint and industry partnerships,” says HUPPE. “His expertise in multiple forms of media, new business identification, and partnership development will help us fulfill our mission of supporting creators and building a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry for our growing creator community.”

“I’m delighted to join SOUNDEXCHANGE, particularly at a moment when the music industry is going through such rapid change,” said KORPINEN. “I look forward to working with the incredible SOUNDEXCHANGE team as we look to build new partnerships and tools for the industry. Ultimately, this work will help continue to build a vibrant community of creators that will inspire new listeners, steadfast fans, and other creatives, alike.”

« see more Net News