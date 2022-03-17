Stach

Spring is just around the corner, and in the 615 area code, ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor and BEYOND 615 Coach/Consultant TODD STACH notes that yellow daffodils are popping up all over the place, evidence of a new season, signs of growth.



In his BEYOND THE 615 column this week, STACH writes, "If you’re like me, you get hopeful when you feel or see growth. However, that’s just the evidence; it’s not the actual growth. I learned long ago that life really is two steps forward and one step back. Grinding through the 'one step back' is where character builds and growth actually happens. Many times, you just don’t realize that you’re making progress until you come out of that season."



See which character trait can help you though the grind; read the column here.

« see more Net News