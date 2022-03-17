New Sirius XM Series

SIRIUS XM VOLUME is launching "CONCERTS OF CHANGE: THE SOUNDTRACK OF HUMAN RIGHTS," a new original series hosted by AVETT BROTHERS bassist BOB CRAWFORD, airing bi-weekly beginning MARCH 22nd. The series, featuring interviews with BONO, PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH, BOB GELDOF, JOAN BAEZ, STEVE VAN ZANDT, JACKSON BROWN and other artists, politicians, and journalists, explores how benefit concerts and artist activism ignited a new era of focus on human rights issues.

CRAWFORD said, “Concerts of Change has been a real passion project for me. The impact these concerts had on my life–not only musically but as an activist and historian– has continued to be an inspiration for me today. We’ll take a look at how musicians in the 1980s tackled human rights, racism, and the impact of living in the shadow of the Cold War. All issues that are relevant again today.”

VOLUME Executive Producer ROGER COLETTI added, “We’re excited to partner with Bob on this new docu-series where he gets to explore the things he loves–music and history. We can’t wait for our audiences to jump right into this series that explores pivotal moments in time, through BOB CRAWFORD’S insightful conversations with an all-star lineup of artists and activists.”

