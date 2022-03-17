Lineup Announced

PREAKNESS INFIELDFEST 2022 ANNOUNCES has announced its lineup for this year's event, taking place on MAY 21st. MARSHMELLO, THE CHAINSMOKERS, MONEYBAGG YO, FRANK WALKER and more are expected to perform. INFIELDFEST features a lineup of some of the biggest acts in dance music and hip-hop as part of PREAKNESS 147. Details of a lineup for the second night are expected to be announced soon.

PREAKNESS weekend features two-days of world-class Thoroughbred horse racing and entertainment. Past performers include POST MALONE, MAROON 5, BRUNO MARS, LORDE, WYCLEF JEAN, KYGO, SAM HUNT, D-NICE, DIPLO and many more artists.

CEO/1/ST EXPERIENCE (Owner of the Fest) JIMMY VARGAS said, “We are excited to bring an incredible lineup of entertainment back to BALTIMORE in one of the PREAKNESS STAKES greatest traditions with INFIELDFEST. This year’s lineup features the biggest and most diverse talents in the music industry. We will also have other exciting announcements celebrating the great history of PREAKNESS in BALTIMORE soon.”

Details of a lineup for a second night are expected to be announced soon. For more information, click here.

« see more Net News