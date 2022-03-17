Allen, Arkin & Shaw

Global entertainment, talent, and sports company UTA has added three agents to the Music division: MARY ALLEN, AARON ARKIN and VATANA SHAW. ALLEN joins as a Music Agent based in NASHVILLE, ARKIN as a Music Crossover Agent based in LOS ANGELES, and SHAW as a Music Brand Partnerships Agent also based in LOS ANGELES.

ALLEN previously worked as a founding agent at MINT TALENT GROUP. Before MINT, she spent six years building her career as a booking agent at MADISON HOUSE in BOULDER, CO. ALLEN’s roster includes French electronic music sensation CLOZEE, THE POLISH AMBASSADOR, THE FUNK HUNTERS, APASHE, TRIPP ST., MEMBA, ROME IN SILVER, NOTLÖ, VEIL, SUMTHIN SUMTHIN, PLAYER DAVE, and more.

ARKIN started his career at UTA as an assistant in the digital and talent departments. He spent the last five years working in development and production at COMPLEX NETWORKS, the youth culture media brand behind "Hot Ones" and COMPLEXCON. During his time at COMPLEX, ARKIN drove the development and production of multiple series and documentaries on NETFLIX, AMAZON, HULU, TRUTV and META (previously FACEBOOK WATCH), and he also led the creative development of first-of-their-kind premium series for TWITCH, SNAP ORIGINALS and SPOTIFY.

SHAW joins UTA from Q&A, where she led Web 3 Strategy and Partnerships. Prior to that, she was the founder and leader of EARTHTONES, a music management company championing multi-disciplinary artists like MOSES SUMNEY, KELELA and many others.

Partner and Co-Head/Global Music DAVID ZEDECK said, “We are thrilled to welcome MARY, AARON and VATANA to the UTA team. Their combined expertise in touring, development of music-driven content and brand partnerships will be integral as we continue to expand the scope and resources of our music department.”

