Dollar

BILL DOLLAR has joined ALPHA MEDIA as OM for its AMARILLO, TX stations, which include Country KGNC, Classic Hits KXGL (100.9 THE EAGLE), Top 40/Rhythmic KVWE (WE 102.9), and News-Talk KGNC-A.

Previously, DOLLAR was OM for CUMULUS MEDIA's six former ALBANY, GA stations (now owned by FIRST MEDIA SERVICES) and was midday personality for Country WKAK and afternoon personality for its sister station, Rock WJAD. Before that, he was PD at Country WLWI/MONTGOMERY, AL (NET NEWS 6/15/2017).

“I am very excited to join ALPHA MEDIA in AMARILLO," said DOLLAR. "Thanks to PHIL BECKER and CAL HALL for giving me the chance to work with a staff and company who are serious about this community and making great radio."

« see more Net News