VARIETY is reporting that DONALD FAGEN has apologized to AIMEE MANN and fans for the "screw up" when he dropped her from the STEELY DAN tour. It's reported FAGEN said he “thought it might not be the best matchup in terms of musical style.” He apparently also apologized for making the decision after MANN had already been announced and advertised for the tour, saying he didn’t realize it had gotten that far.

The STEELY DAN frontman did rebuff MANN’s reported suggestion that she’d heard the DAN camp didn’t think a female singer-songwriter was suitable for the tour.

FAGEN told VARIETY, "Well, first of all, the idea that I would make any decision based on the gender of a performer is ridiculous. That’s something that would never even occur to me. There was a communication problem on our end. I was misinformed as to how firm the commitment was to any particular opening act. And, although I have the greatest respect for AIMEE as a writer and performer, I thought it might not be the best matchup in terms of musical style. But I can’t pass the buck. I’ll take the blame for the screwup. I apologize for any distress this has caused AIMEE and her fans.”

