Three days after DOLLY PARTON asked the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME to remove her name from the ballot for the Class of 2022 (NET NEWS 3/14), the HALL has responded, and it's not the reply PARTON was seeking. According to VARIETY and numerous other media outlets, the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME FOUNDATION has issued a statement showing love and admiration for the iconic star, while declining her request. That decision seems to have come, at least in part, because voting was already well underway by the time PARTON make her wishes known.

“All of us in the music community have seen DOLLY PARTON’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME,” the FOUNDATION statement said. “In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason DOLLY is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world.

"From its inception, Rock and Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music," the statement continued. "It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. DOLLY PARTON’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.

"DOLLY’s nomination, along with the other 16 artists for the class of 2022, was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony. We are in awe of DOLLY’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit, and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME."

Other artists across the industry have given support to PARTON in her decision. VARIETY reports that JUDAS PRIEST guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER recently said on the “Rock of Nations With DAVE KINCHEN” podcast, “I think she recognizes her brand, and it didn’t necessarily fit into the RRHOF. And I think it raises questions to what the RRHOF’s brand is, as well.” JUDAS PRIEST is on this year's ballot alongside PARTON.

