CUMULUS MEDIA Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF)/DALLAS has segued into a gold-based direction, leaving the current Country field open for sister station KSCS.

PD MIKE PRESTON tells ALL ACCESS there's "no change in branding, imaging or our team" and that the move "allows us to expand our reaching into the Country music universe with the two biggest engines in Country radio. KSCS' focus continues on its New Country position, while THE WOLF is opened up to an audience that’s craving a deeper library."

The change was first reported TODAY (3/17) by longtime radio journalist SEAN ROSS, who wrote that the station "quietly phased out its current titles" on TUESDAY (3/15) other than during its WESTWOOD ONE syndicated overnight show, LATER ... WITH LIA.

ROSS writes, "KPLX is a station whose history is itself part of the history of Country radio.THE WOLF launched in 1998 and got attention for its aggressive musical stance, both compared to KSCS and to the more passive leaning Country format of the time."

