iHEARTRADIO has named BRANDON BELL VP/Digital Radio. BELL is based in LOS ANGELES, where he spent nine years with the company's Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MYfm), rising to APD/MD. He also served as Hot AC Brand Coordinator for iHEARTMEDIA's National Programming Platform team, and later added APD/MD duties at sister AC KOST.

BELL reports directly to iHEARTRADIO/Digital Programming EVP & GM KAVI HALEMANE.

BELL commented, "I’m so excited to be back within the iHEARTRADIO family! There is an abundance of gratitude I owe to both KAVI HALEMANE and CHRIS WILLIAMS for bringing me on to join this team. To be surrounded by brilliant thinkers with exceptional work ethic is very inspiring to me as we continue to create and cultivate the future of audio with iHEARTRADIO. This is truly a dream job."

BELL added, "Outside of work, I’m blessed with a supportive family, an amazing son, and I enjoy spending free time doing wood working projects in my shop and rooting for my DENVER BRONCOS (even during the bad seasons)!"

