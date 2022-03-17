Allen And Charrington (Photo: Carsten Windhorst)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC UK has announced that its EMI and CAPITOL labels are uniting under the joint leadership of Co-Presidents REBECCA ALLEN and JO CHARRINGTON.

CAPITOL RECORD UK's roster and team are now part of the wider EMI family.

CHARRINGTON became President of CAPITOL RECORDS UK earlier in 2022. She's been with CAPITOL RECORDS UK for nine years.

UNIVERSAL MUSIC UK Chairman & CEO DAVID JOSEPH commented, "This is a game-changing moment for EMI. BECKY and JO make an exceptional team with a united vision for what a modern record label should be. BECKY’s leadership together with JO’s unrivalled A&R track record sets up what promises to be an exciting new era for EMI and their artists."

EMI Co-President JO CHARRINGTON added, "I’m honoured to be joining BECKY, and the outstanding EMI team at what is an incredibly exciting time for the label. It really does feel like the stars have aligned for us both. For a label steeped in history and culture, our ambition and vision is simple. We want to develop and nurture the very best talent from across the world. Talent whose artistry will no doubt write the next chapter of EMI’s legacy as the UK’s most celebrated record label."

EMI Co-President REBECCA ALLEN said, "I’m delighted to begin this journey with JO and to welcome the brilliant CAPITOL team to EMI. JO is someone who I have always admired and respected, both as a friend and as an outstanding executive. We’ve built a fantastic relationship over the years and we will be running a label that is both innovative and forward thinking with our artists and their music always at the heart."

CAPITOL RECORDS UK will continue as a division of EMI label group, alongside MOTOWN UK.

