Camping Plaza Info Released

The 2022 BONNAROO MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL is set for JUNE 16th-19th on THE FARM in MANCHESTER, TN. In addition to its Main Festival bill, BONNAROO offers its camping plazas featuring parties, parades, wellness, late-night events, weddings, and more than 70 additional artists that aren't featured on the Main Festival stages.

Headlining shows at the camping plazas will be TENILLE TOWNES, NGHTMRE, DILLON FRANCIS, TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS, AIR2EARTH, PAUL CAUTHEN, JAUZ PRESENTS: OFF THE DEEP END and a DJ set from CHANNEL TRES. Other performers will include LAINEY WILSON, ROBYN OTTOLINI, FLATLAND CAVALRY, MAGGIE ROSE and many others.

Get complete information on the 2022 BONNAROO MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL camping plazas here.





