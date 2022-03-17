Camping Plaza Info Released

The 2022 BONNAROO MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL is set for JUNE 16th-19th on THE FARM in MANCHESTER, TN. In addition to its Main Festival bill, BONNAROO offers its camping plazas featuring parties, parades, wellness, late-night events, weddings, and more than 70 additional artists that aren't featured on the Main Festival stages.

Get complete information on the 2022 BONNAROO MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL camping plazas here.





« see more Net News