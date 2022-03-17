New Client

ARC SOFTWARE's affiliate management software platform has a new client, SMILECOM MEDIA, operator of the SKID TRAX voice tracking service and producer of the G NETWORKS-syndicated ASHLEY & BRAD SHOW.

SMILECOM Pres./CEO MICHAEL RAFFETY said, “SMILECOM MEDIA and SKID TRAX voice tracking service are excited to join ARC to help bring efficiency to our growing lineup of products that include the G NETWORKS syndicated ASHLEY & BRAD SHOW, along with our voice tracking talent services, and specialty features and programs.”

ARC Founder JASON BAILEY said, “I’m thrilled to have MICHAEL and his great stable of radio services join the ARC family. The continued excitement around ARC in the last 12 months has been incredible. Its proof positive that what we’ve built answers all the challenges that networks and affiliate relations teams face every day.”

Find out more at www.arcsoftware.us.

