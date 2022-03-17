Erica Sullivan

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KHTS-F (CHANNEL 93.3)/SAN DIEGO has appointed ERICA SULLIVAN as associate producer for its "GEENA THE LATINA And FRANKIE V Morning Show," starting MARCH 21st.

SULLIVAN will work closely with executive producer CHRIS MARTINEZ and the co-hostsof the morning show.

She got her start in radio as a board operator at her hometown country station, KRTY/SAN JOSE while still in high school. SULLIVAN spent the last five years as a producer for “On Air With RYAN SEACREST,” and more recently as producer of syndicated weekend show, “The Vibe With TANYA RAD and EJ.”

Commented GEENA THE LATINA and FRANKIE V, “We are excited for ERICA to join our team! She brings a different element to our show and we are confident that SAN DIEGO will embrace her. Her experience working with the RYAN SEACREST team will undoubtedly elevate our show. We are eager to watch her career blossom and help her grow into the superstar that she already is.”

Added ERICA, “I could not be more excited about this opportunity to join the CHANNEL 93.3 team. Since the first meeting with GEENA, FRANKIE and CHRIS, I felt right at home, and I cannot wait to see what this new chapter has in store for me!”

