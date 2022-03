Weber

Morning Editor ZAC WEBER has been promoted to Interim Managing Editor at AUDACY News WBBM-A-WCFS/CHICAGO, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

WEBER, who joined the station in 2013 and was named Morning Editor in 2017, fills for now the post left vacant by the resignation of JULIE MANN in DECEMBER (NET NEWS 12/3/21).

