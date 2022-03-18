Sold

DALLAS BROADCASTING, LLC is selling News-Talk KBDT-A/HIGHLAND PARK-DALLAS, TX to CHARLES KIM's PACIFIC STAR MEDIA LLC for $450,000. The station is presently operated by 1160 INVESTMENTS, LLC with programming from USA RADIO NETWORK.

In other filings with the FCC, WORLD RADIO LINK, INC. is selling W227CG/GRAND RAPIDS, MI to CANO'S BROADCASTING LLC for $100. The primary station is the buyer's Regional Mexican WMJH-A/ (LA PODEROSA 93.3)/ROCKFORD, MI.

And THE MARCONI BROADCASTING FOUNDATION is transferring low power WWRI-LP/COVENTRY, RI to ARSAN BROADCASTING FOUNDATION for reimbursement of $37,200 (value of tangible assets).

« see more Net News