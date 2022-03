New Class

The PAVEK MUSEUM OF BROADCASTING has announced five new inductees for the MINNESOTA BROADCASTING HALL OF FAME.

The Class of 2022 includes AUDACY Sports KFXN (KFAN 100.3)/MINNEAPOLIS host DAN BARREIRO; CENTER FOR COMMUNICATIONS AND DEVELOPMENT Hip Hop KMOJ/MINNEAPOLIS GM/host FREDDIE BELL; LINDER FARM NETWORK Owner/FM/Host LYNN KETELSEN; retired AUDACY News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS host DAVE LEE; and MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO "MORNING EDITION" local host and TWIN CITIES PBS "ALMANAC" host CATHY WURZER.

An induction ceremony is scheduled for SEPTEMBER 17, 2022, emceed by HUBBARD Talk KTMY (myTALK 107.1)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL's STEVE PATTERSON.

Barreiro, Bell, Ketelsen, Lee, Wurzer



