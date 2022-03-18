Sue and Keith (Photo: KTIS)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KTIS/ MINNEAPOLIS morning host and PD KEITH STEVENS on the passing of his wife SUE after a battle with cancer on THURSDAY (3/18). SUE is survived by her husband and four sons.

KEITH, who stepped away from his show to be with SUE during her treatment, continues to take time away from his show and podcast. Details regarding a memorial are being determined.

« see more Net News