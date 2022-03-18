Monday

iHEARTMEDIA Country WWYZ (COUNTRY 92.5)/HARTFORD, CT will raise funds for ST. JUDE CHILDRENS RESEARCH HOSPITAL with "COUNTRY 92.5’S CONCERT FOR KIDS" on MONDAY (3/21) at CADILLAC RANCH RESTAURANT in SOUTHINGTON, CT. The lineup includes KIP MOORE, PRISCILLA BLOCK, CAROLINE JONES, and CONNECTICUT native JORDAN OAKS.

WWYZ air staffers DAMON & CORY, JOEY BROOKS, JESSICA and AMANDA JO will serve as hosts for the annual fundraising concert. The event is sold out but will be taking text donations from listeners who can text CURE to 785-833.

