Coming August 13th

NRG MEDIA Country KFGE (FROGGY 98)/LINCOLN, NE's FROG FEST is returning on AUGUST 13th at HAYMARKET PARK in downtown LINCOLN with DYLAN SCOTT headlining and the JOSH ABBOTT BAND and MORGAN WADE also scheduled, along with local artist DYLAN BLOOM. The festival is in its eighth year.

Tickets are on sale to the general public FRIDAY, MARCH 25th at 8a (CT) with a radio presale online this coming WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23rd at 10a (CT).

“We are thrilled to partner with SALTDOGS BASEBALL and bring FROG FEST to HAYMARKET PARK," said BROADCAST HOUSE MEDIA/NRG LINCOLN GM AMI GRAHAM. "A new venue, but you can still count on a great night of Country music with friends."

“We’re counting down the days until we can gather for FROG FEST 8," MD KYLE MATTHEWS added. "The energy that DYLAN SCOTT brings to the stage is contagious and exactly what we’re looking for to relaunch FROG FEST in 2022.”

« see more Net News