WIOQ (Q102)/Philadelphia Is In-The-Moment With $10,000 Of Free Gas
by Joel Denver
March 18, 2022 at 6:57 AM (PT)
iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA PD/Brand Manager BRANDON “BUSTER” SATTERFIELD reports to ALL ACCESS that he’s cracked the piggybank and has gotten his hands on $10,000 worth of free gas for the first 50 listeners to show up at secret location to be announced at 4p each FRIDAY, to win $50 of free gas, on the BEX & BUSTER show.
FREE GAS FRIDAYS debuts TODAY (3/18) and will roll for the next three FRIDAYS courtesy of BARBERA ON THE BOULEVARD.
Check out all of the deets, right here.