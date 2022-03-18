Q102 Pumps You Up

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA PD/Brand Manager BRANDON “BUSTER” SATTERFIELD reports to ALL ACCESS that he’s cracked the piggybank and has gotten his hands on $10,000 worth of free gas for the first 50 listeners to show up at secret location to be announced at 4p each FRIDAY, to win $50 of free gas, on the BEX & BUSTER show.

FREE GAS FRIDAYS debuts TODAY (3/18) and will roll for the next three FRIDAYS courtesy of BARBERA ON THE BOULEVARD.

Check out all of the deets, right here.

« see more Net News