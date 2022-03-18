Tate

Longtime COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM SVP/Museum Services CAROLYN TATE passed away at her NASHVILLE home on MARCH 3rd at the age of 64. The NASHVILLE native had more than 25 years of executive museum management experience, and was instrumental in the addition/expansion and new build of the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM, where she was promoted from VP to SVP in 2015.

A gathering of family and friends will be held TODAY (3/18) at WOODLAWN-ROESCH-PATTON FUNERAL HOME in NASHVILLE (660 Thompson Lane) from 2-4p (CT). A private graveside service will be held at WOODLAWN MEMORIAL PARK.

Donations may be made in her honor to the PANCREATIC CANCER ACTION NETWORK or the HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE UNITED STATES. More details and full obituary here.

« see more Net News