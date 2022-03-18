Film Debuts 3/21, Deluxe LP Drops 3/25

THE KILLERS will release an expanded, deluxe edition of their seventh studio album, "PRESSURE MACHINE," next FRIDAY, MARCH 25th via ISLAND. It will include reimagined versions of songs framing the stories they tell in different sonic colors. The opening track, “The West Hills,” has been stripped back to an acoustic version, as well as a choral rendition, while “Runaway Horses,” a duet with PHOEBE BRIDGERS, has been re-imagined with a full band. The closing track, “The Getting By,” has been revamped in four different styles.

In celebration of the deluxe edition of "PRESSURE MACHINE," the band will also debut a live film, "Notes From A Quiet Town," via FACEBOOK on MARCH 21st, featuring three stripped-back performances from the band, set in frontman BRANDON FLOWERS’ hometown of NEPHI, UT and includingstories from NEPHI locals. Watch the trailer for the film here.

THE KILLERS are set for hometown live shows on APRIL 15th and APRIL 16th in LAS VEGAS at CHELSEA AT THE COSMOPOLITAN, followedm by a handful of dates in MEXICO before the full tour begins AUGUST 19th in VANCOUVER and ends OCTOBER 8th in DETROIT. Find the tour dates here.

« see more Net News