Lady A's Charles Kelley's Version Of 'Georgia On My Mind' To Be Used In ESPN Commercial For The Masters
by Laura Moxley
March 18, 2022 at 8:29 AM (PT)
A version of 'GEORGIA On My Mind," the classic song made famous by RAY CHARLES, recorded by LADY A's CHARLES KELLEY, has been selected for use by ESPN in a national commercial leading into THE MASTERS at AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB. The spot begins airing TODAY (3/18).
Listen to KELLEY's rendition here. He also spoke with ABC's GOOD MORNING AMERICA about his ties to golf and THE MASTERS, which can be viewed here.
"Growing up in AUGUSTA, I have been going to THE MASTERS for as long as I can remember, so this was a special full-circle moment for me," said KELLEY. "No one can sing this song like RAY CHARLES, but I hope I did him justice and I can't wait to get back home and experience THE MASTERS in person."