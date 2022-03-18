Kelley (Photo: BMLG Records)

A version of 'GEORGIA On My Mind," the classic song made famous by RAY CHARLES, recorded by LADY A's CHARLES KELLEY, has been selected for use by ESPN in a national commercial leading into THE MASTERS at AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB. The spot begins airing TODAY (3/18).

Listen to KELLEY's rendition here. He also spoke with ABC's GOOD MORNING AMERICA about his ties to golf and THE MASTERS, which can be viewed here.

"Growing up in AUGUSTA, I have been going to THE MASTERS for as long as I can remember, so this was a special full-circle moment for me," said KELLEY. "No one can sing this song like RAY CHARLES, but I hope I did him justice and I can't wait to get back home and experience THE MASTERS in person."

« see more Net News