Got One Of These?

The headlines coming from a data point released in advance of the latest INFINITE DIAL study pointed to "radio's hardware problem" -- an increasing percentage of Americans say they don't have radios in their homes -- but in his "THE LETTER" column this week, ALL ACCESS Editor-in-Chief PERRY MICHAEL SIMON says that it's not a problem at all. The "problem," he asserts, is really a challenge, and an opportunity (unless, that is, you manufacture radios).

"Can we leave the panic about how people don't own actual radio devices in their homes behind and embrace the wide open future already?," he writes, noting how access to the audience is even greater without actual radios in the house than it was when radios were ubiquitous. It's a call to action that applies not just to radio but to anyone creating content in 2022.

Read "No Radio, No Problem" here.

