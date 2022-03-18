Debuts 3/25

A new podcast produced by the ACADEMY MUSEUM OF MOTION PICTURES and SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO's LAist STUDIOS will tell stories about the history of the movies, starting with a 10-episode first season on ACADEMY AWARDS ceremonies. "THE ACADEMY MUSEUM PODCAST," hosted by ACADEMY MUSEUM Chief Artistic and Programming Officer JACQUELINE STEWART, opens its first season, "And The Oscar Goes To...," on MARCH 25th with an episode on the 2002 ceremony in which HALLE BERRY became the first Black winner of Best Actress.

STEWART said, “THE ACADEMY MUSEUM PODCAST will significantly expand the reach of the incredible exhibitions and programs that the museum is presenting both on our campus in LOS ANGELES and via our virtual programming. Our podcast will allow us to take deeper dives into the multitude of stories about how films are made, how the film industry has evolved, and the impact of cinema on our lives.”

“LAist STUDIOS is thrilled to partner with the ACADEMY MUSEUM -- the most spectacular new movie museum in the UNITED STATES -- to bring the stories of our hometown industry to our listeners,” said SCPR CEO/Pres. HERB SCANNELL. “THE ACADEMY MUSEUM PODCAST offers unprecedented access to iconic and important movie moments.”

