KFIS (104.1 the Fish)/Portland To Host FishFest Music Festival
by Todd Stach
March 18, 2022 at 9:16 AM (PT)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KFIS (104.1 THE FISH)/PORTLAND will host its annual FISHFEST MUSIC FESTIVAL after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Fishfest headliner is GRAMMY award-winning TOBYMAC. Other confirmed artists are MAC POWELL, WE ARE MESSENGERS, COCHREN & CO, while others will soon be announced.
Fishfest 2022 will be at the brand new GERRY FRANK ROTARY AMPHITHEATRE at SALEM RIVERFRONT PARK on SATRUDAY (8/20).
Tickets are on sale MONDAY (3/21) at 10:00am PDT here.