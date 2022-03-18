Tickets On Sale 3/21

SALEM MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KFIS (104.1 THE FISH)/PORTLAND will host its annual FISHFEST MUSIC FESTIVAL after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Fishfest headliner is GRAMMY award-winning TOBYMAC. Other confirmed artists are MAC POWELL, WE ARE MESSENGERS, COCHREN & CO, while others will soon be announced.



Fishfest 2022 will be at the brand new GERRY FRANK ROTARY AMPHITHEATRE at SALEM RIVERFRONT PARK on SATRUDAY (8/20).



Tickets are on sale MONDAY (3/21) at 10:00am PDT here.

« see more Net News