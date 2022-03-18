Lyons

DANNY LYONS marks 35 years in middays at CONNOISSEUR MEDIA AC WEBE (WEBE 108)/BRIDGEPORT, CT this WEDNESDAY 3/23. First song played? CHICAGO’s “Will You Still Love Me?” 35 years later, it goes without saying that the listeners and market do.

LYONS’ 50-year career began in 1972 at WLIZ/WEST PALM BEACH, FL. The WATERBURY, CT native then returned home for a stint at hometown WWCO, made stops at WAVZ-A/NEW HAVEN, WKCI (KC101)/NEW HAVEN, WTIC-F (96 TIC)/HARTFORD and WNBC/NEW YORK before settling in at WEBE.

Over the years, he’s been a force in the community, working closely with “The WEBE 108 Kidsfest,” “The WEBE 108 Christmas Wish,” THE RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE and countless other local concerns.

Reflecting on 35 years at the same station in the same market in the same daypart, LYONS said, “The time has literally flown by and I still enjoy being part of the lives of so many great listeners in SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT.” CONNOISSEUR MEDIA VP/Programming KEITH DAKIN added, “DANNY really is WEBE. When the listeners think of the radio station, DANNY is the first person to come to mind. He truly is a master of his craft and it is an honor to work with him every day.”

All of us at ALL ACCESS salute this tremendous milestone!

« see more Net News