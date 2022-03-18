CUMULUS MEDIA Country WFMS and AC WNTR (107.9 THE MIX)/INDIANAPOLIS PD CHRISTOPHER “BOOMER” LAYFIELD has been promoted to OM for the entire cluster, including WFMS and WNTR (which he will continue to program), Classic Hits WJJK, Rock WNDX (93.9X), Top 40 WZPL and Sports WXNT-A (CBS SPORTS 1430). LAYFIELD joined the cluster in 2018 (NET NEWS 3/20/18), and served as one of two OMs at the stations until JANUARY.

VP/Market Mgr. CHUCK FREDRICK said that LAYFIELD “has earned this opportunity to lead the talented people who produce the most dynamic and entertaining shows every day. Our future is bright, as our audience growth will only accelerate with his leadership.”

VP/Programming Operations DOUG HAMAND said, “When we were lucky enough to get BOOMER to join our team as OM over WFMS, WJJK and WNDX, I thought, ‘Wow, we just got so much stronger in INDIANAPOLIS!’ Now, to elevate him to lead the entire station group, including WZPL, WNTR and WXNT -- the whole cluster’s bar was just raised! He is an incredible leader, a creative programmer, and the conduit to continue super-serving this successful cluster of stations for CUMULUS INDIANAPOLIS.”

LAYFIELD said, “It truly is a thrill for me to be able to work with such a gifted group of radio pros at these iconic broadcasting brands here in INDIANAPOLIS. Being given the chance to continue to lead these teams at this level is something that I look forward to making the most of, working together for the benefit of our listeners and advertisers … and having fun doing it! I’d like to thank CHUCK FREDRICK, DOUG HAMAND and DAVE MILNER for this amazing opportunity.”

