Set For May 14

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA has rolled out WiLD SPLASH 2022. The SATURDAY, MAY 14 show is moving to ALBERT WHITTED PARK in SAINT PETERSBURG. Headlining the show is DABABY. He'll be joined at WiLD SPLASH 2022 by LATTO, NARDO WICK, LATHEGOAT, HOTBOII and TAI'AYSHA. Also on the show's bill is MARDY PRICE, winner of WiLD 94.1's Next Up Music Challenge.

