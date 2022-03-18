Brooke Fox

BROOKE FOX, host of the PREMIERE NETWORKS-syndicated HUBBARD RADIO program "BROOKE & JEFFREY," hosted the AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION OF PUGET SOUND's annual GO RED FOR WOMEN LUNCHEON this week. With a theme of “Reclaim Your Rhythm,” the event encouraged attendees to make moves today that lead to healthier tomorrows.

Held at the WESTIN SEATTLE, the event raised $290,000 to support the GO RED FOR WOMEN movement, which helps finance innovative research to better understand heart disease and stroke in women, advocates for policies that support women's health, and continues to raise awareness among women of their greatest health threat, cardiovascular disease.





