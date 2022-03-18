Neelam

G&B DIGITAL MANAGEMENT, a minority-owned representation firm that specializes in guiding digital content creators in the fashion, lifestyle, travel, food, sports and entertainment sectors, has signed its first music artist, NEELAM, an influencer gaining interest for her revolutionary rap covers NEELAM HAKEEM has just dropped her “Anomolous” EP last FRIDAY (3/18), distributed by ROC NATION.

NEELAM was originally known for raising the standard of beauty as a modest fashion influencer, but then began to showcase her activism through her rap covers. Her viral rap videos quickly circulated around the web with repost and high accolades from legends like ERYKAH BADU, P. DIDDY, WILL SMITH, JILL SCOTT, WESLEY SNIPES and JAY ELECTRONICA, among others.

G&B's talent roster ranges from celebrity influencers such as PHAEDRA PARKS, TIKTOK stars like ABRAM ENGLE, everyday influencers like NOELLE DOWNING or JANEA BROWN, kid influencers such as the CLEMENTS TWINS -- to mom influencers sharing their daily lives and motherhood like internationally renowned fitness instructor LIV LO GOLDING.

