Condolences to the family friends and former colleagues of radio management veteran LISA LANE, who died on MARCH 17th following a nearly three-year battle with cancer. She was previously LISA LAYNE until her JUNE 2021 marriage to BLAIR LANE.

Most recently working in real estate with COLDWELL BANKER, LANE previously was GSM at FOREVER MEDIA OF MARYLAND and predecessor DELMARVA MEDIA from 2014-2019, and then VP/GM at ADAMS RADIO GROUP in SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY, MD from 2019-2020 (NET NEWS 6/4/19). She was diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer in AUGUST of 2019.

Her radio background also includes time as GSM for CLEAR CHANNEL in LYNCHBURG, VA and WASHINGTON, DC; Sales Mgr. for NASSAU BROADCASTING in STROUDSBURG, PA and Marketing Consultant for ENTERCOM in GREENSBORO/WINSTON-SALEM, NC, as well as a decade on the air in MARTINSVILLE, VA.

SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA's JEFF HUNT, who previously worked with LANE at FOREVER's WXCY/HAVRE DE GRACE, shared a tribute on FACEBOOK, calling her "one of the kindest people on the planet," and adding, "There was nothing that she wouldn’t do for her family, as well as for her radio family."

Survivors include her husband, four children, four grandchildren and three stepchildren. A GOFUNDME account has been set up for funeral expenses here.

