Triple Tigers' Rafaella Braun And Warner Music Nashville's Ray Mariner Wed In Scottsdale
by Phyllis Stark
March 21, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS Dir./National Promotion RAFFAELLA BRAUN and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WEA Regional Mgr./Radio RAY MARINER, who wed over the weekend at BOULDERS RESORT & SPA in SCOTTSDALE, AZ, in a ceremony attended by many industry friends.
The couple got engaged last year (NET NEWS 2/22/21). Congratulate BRAUN here, and MARINER here.