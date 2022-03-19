Caption: Mariner (l) and Braun

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS Dir./National Promotion RAFFAELLA BRAUN and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WEA Regional Mgr./Radio RAY MARINER, who wed over the weekend at BOULDERS RESORT & SPA in SCOTTSDALE, AZ, in a ceremony attended by many industry friends.

The couple got engaged last year (NET NEWS 2/22/21). Congratulate BRAUN here, and MARINER here.

« see more Net News