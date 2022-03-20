Deckerhoff (Photo: FSU)

Longtime radio voice of FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY football GENE DECKERHOFF has announced his retirement after calling the SEMINOLES' SPRING football game on APRIL 9th. DECKERHOFF has called SEMINOLES games for 43 years, winning the COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME's CHRIS SCHENKEL Award in 2013 among several other honors. The 76-year-old DECKERHOFF has also called TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS football since 1989 and will continue his commitment to the BUCS.

“It has been a lifetime of great moments -- great players, great coaches, great games, great memories, and most of all great SEMINOLE fans,” said DECKERHOFF, who began calling SEMINOLES basketball at WTNT-A/TALLAHASSEE in 1975 and, after becoming Sports Director at CBS affiliate WCTV/TALLAHASSEE in 1978, was named SEMINOLES football voice in 1979. “A life’s work that reads like a best selling novel played out on the radio. I have been blessed. Thank you FSU."

“GENE is a phenomenal broadcaster, and an even better person, and it’s been a privilege to know him on a professional and personal level for over two decades,” said FSU rightsholder LEARFIELD SVP/Broadcasting CHRIS FERRIS. “He’s been a brilliant storyteller for FSU fans for over 40 years, bringing every aspect of the NOLES’ game action and unforgettable moments to life through the microphone. GENE will definitely be remembered as a legend in many respects, and always a member of the NOLE family.”

