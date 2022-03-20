Clayton (Photo: Bonneville Seattle)

JOHN CLAYTON, the longtime NFL analyst and reporter, died FRIDAY (3/18) at 67.

"THE PROFESSOR" was best known nationally for his tenure at ESPN, where he served as NFL reporter/analyst in 1995-2017 and starred in one of the most well-known "This Is SPORTSCENTER" promos, and also hosted shows at BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (SEATTLE SPORTS/710 ESPN)/SEATTLE for the last 14 years, most recently a SATURDAY morning show.

CLAYTON began his career at STEEL CITY SPORTS/SCORE! PITTSBURGH and the PITTSBURGH PRESS reporting on the STEELERS, then covered the SEATTLE SEAHAWKS for the TACOMA NEWS-TRIBUNE, appearing on "THE FABULOUS SPORTS BABE" NANCI DONELLAN's show on KJR-A/SEATTLE and then on ESPN RADIO. While at ESPN, CLAYTON also co-hosted a show on ESPN RADIO with SEAN SALISBURY and a weekend show on KJR-A/SEATTLE, moving to KIRO-A when that station flipped to Sports with the ESPN affiliation. He also made frequent appearances on BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER.

“JOHN was a treasured member of our team,” said BONNEVILLE SEATTLE SVP/Market Mgr. CATHY CANGIANO. “JOHN was a legend in our industry and a true Hall of Famer. He was a consistent advocate for the game of football.

“His connections, friendships and relationships throughout the sports world were simply unmatched. His love of football was only surpassed by his love, loyalty and dedication to his wife PAT. JOHN will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife PAT and his family and friends.”

