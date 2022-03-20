-
Bustos Buys In Tucson; Xana Sells Two In Tri-Cities, WA Area
by Perry Michael Simon
March 21, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
TODD P. ROBINSON's KZLZ, LLC is selling Regional Mexican KZLZ (LA PODEROSA)/CASAS ADOBES-TUCSON, AZ to BUSTOS MEDIA HOLDINGS, LLC for $1.4 million ($75,000 deposit, $425,000 at closing, $900,000 in a seller note) plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.
In other filings with the FCC, XANA HD SOLUTIONS, LLC is selling KYJJ/BOARDMAN, OR and KZJJ/MESA-RICHLAND-PASCO-KENNEWICK (TRI-CITIES), WA to NOEMY RODRIGUEZ' ALCOM MEDIA for $600,000.
And EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION has closed on the purchase of Contemporary Christian WNPQ (THE LIGHT 95.9)/NEW PHILADELPHIA-CANTON, OH from TUSCARAWAS BROADCASTING COMPANY for $850,000.