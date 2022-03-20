Sold

TODD P. ROBINSON's KZLZ, LLC is selling Regional Mexican KZLZ (LA PODEROSA)/CASAS ADOBES-TUCSON, AZ to BUSTOS MEDIA HOLDINGS, LLC for $1.4 million ($75,000 deposit, $425,000 at closing, $900,000 in a seller note) plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, XANA HD SOLUTIONS, LLC is selling KYJJ/BOARDMAN, OR and KZJJ/MESA-RICHLAND-PASCO-KENNEWICK (TRI-CITIES), WA to NOEMY RODRIGUEZ' ALCOM MEDIA for $600,000.

And EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION has closed on the purchase of Contemporary Christian WNPQ (THE LIGHT 95.9)/NEW PHILADELPHIA-CANTON, OH from TUSCARAWAS BROADCASTING COMPANY for $850,000.

« see more Net News