Rockin' Dat WazzMatazz

Following some needed COVID-19 chillout time, things are opening up again and that includes iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KYLD (WiLD 94.9)/SAN FRANCISCO bringing back the annual WAZZMATAZZ CONCERT set for SUNDAY, JUNE 5th at the SHORELINE AMPHITHEATER.

iHEARTMEDIA VP/CHR Programming and WiLD 94.9 PD MARK ADAMS lays out a strong lineup:

•THE CHAINSMOKERS

•CAMILLA CABELLO

•CHARLIE PUTH

•5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

•TATE McCRAE

•GAYLE

WiLD VIPs have a first shot at the tickets with pre-sale at 10a TUESDAY (3/22) that runs through THURSDAY night (3/24) at 10p. Then tickets are on-sale for everyone beginning FRIDAY.

Check out the deets at WiLD 94.9 and sign up here.

