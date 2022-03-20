-
KYLD (Wild 94.9)/San Francisco Kicks Off WazzMatazz Concert Set For June 5th
by Joel Denver
March 21, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Following some needed COVID-19 chillout time, things are opening up again and that includes iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KYLD (WiLD 94.9)/SAN FRANCISCO bringing back the annual WAZZMATAZZ CONCERT set for SUNDAY, JUNE 5th at the SHORELINE AMPHITHEATER.
iHEARTMEDIA VP/CHR Programming and WiLD 94.9 PD MARK ADAMS lays out a strong lineup:
•THE CHAINSMOKERS
•CAMILLA CABELLO
•CHARLIE PUTH
•5 SECONDS OF SUMMER
•TATE McCRAE
•GAYLE
WiLD VIPs have a first shot at the tickets with pre-sale at 10a TUESDAY (3/22) that runs through THURSDAY night (3/24) at 10p. Then tickets are on-sale for everyone beginning FRIDAY.
Check out the deets at WiLD 94.9 and sign up here.