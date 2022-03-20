-
Pick Your Trip To Vegas Courtesy Of WKSC (103.5 Kiss FM)/Chicago
by Joel Denver
As iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM)/CHICAGO celebrates its 21st Birthday anniversary all year long, there is probably not a better place on the planet to bring in your 21st year than LAS VEGAS, baby, as a winner in the ULTIMATE VEGAS FLYAWAY … Especially following a brutally cold and nasty winter, everyone needs some fun in the sun.
Beginning TODAY (3/21) listeners are invited to tune in at 8:30a, 11:30a, 3:30p and 8:30p on weekdays for their chances to win.
Listeners can choose between, THE JONAS BROTHERS, KATY PERRY, USHER and THE CHAINSMOKERS.
