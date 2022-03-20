West (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

KANYE WEST won't be performing at the GRAMMY AWARDS on SUNDAY, APRIL 3rd in LAS VEGAS due to his "concerning online behavior."

WEST’s “Eazy” collaborator, rapper THE GAME, took to social media in a rant defending the rapper, facing controversy over his harassing estranged wife KIM KARDASHIAN over her relationship with comic PETE DAVIDSON, as well as using a racial slur directed at "The Daily Show" host TREVOR NOAH.

“The GRAMMYS have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming,” THE GAME shared via INSTAGRAM FRIDAY night.

“Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because YE’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions,” THE GAME theorized.

“Speak your mind in this country for yourself, family or your people & you’re ostracized immediately & if you push them hard enough they will stop at no ends to try and put an end to you as a whole,” the COMPTON, CA, Hip-Hop artist continued. “I can’t sleep at night knowing I was quiet about issues burning holes in my heart or narratives incorrectly pushed by the mass agenda to create a mind set that the person at hand is krazy or has issues internally that are beyond repair.”

WEST's 2021 album, "Donda," is nominated for five GRAMMY awards, including Album Of The Year. A petition is also circulating to remove him from this year’s COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL, where he is a co-headliner with HARRY STYLES, BILLIE EILISH and SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA.

