SXSW Marred By Shootings.

Four individuals were slightly injured in a shooting in downtown AUSTIN that occurred early SUNDAY morning during the city's annual SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST (SXSW) festival, according to several reports including VARIETY.

The AUSTIN Police Department reported that several officers on patrol heard several gunshots around 12:50a (CT) on SUNDAY, related to a disturbance between two groups of people.

Four victims were taken to local hospitals to treat minor injuries. A suspect related to the shooting is now in custody, with an ongoing investigation.

The AUSTIN Police Department issued a warning regarding the incident through its official TWITTER account, shortly after the shots were heard, informing the public to avoid the area. At 2:48a (PT), the department indicated a suspect was in custody. At 4:42a (PT), police gave the all clear.

SXSW previously experienced gun violence in 2019 with three unrelated shootings. Police chief BRIAN MANLEY called the incidents “unacceptable” and pledged to consult with department leaders on ensuring safety in the future.

