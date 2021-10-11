Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Lil Nas X Back At #1; Doja Cat, Latto Rise; Dragons Top 10; Saweetie/H.E.R., Tate Top 15

* LIL NAS X sees "That's What I Want" reclaim the #1 spot this week - five weeks after initially topping the chart

* DOJA CAT is setting herself up for another chart topper as "Woman" rises 5*-4* at +1966 spins

* LATTO is just outside the top 5, rising 8*-6* with "Big Energy" up 928 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS go top 10 with "Enemy From League Of Legends" up 11*-10* and +1977 spins

* SAWEETIE is top 15 with "Closer" featuring H.E.R., up 16*-14*

* TATE MCRAE also moves into the top 15, up 18*-15* with "she's all i wanna be" up over 1000 spins yet again at +1021 spins

* CAMILA CABELLO & ED SHEERAN leap 20*-16* with "Bam Bam" up at +1826 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION & DUA LIPA surge 33*-19* and into the top 20 with "Sweetest Pie" up 3404 spins

* DOVE CAMERON is just outside the top 20, moving 24*-21* with "Boyfriend" up 1323 spins

* 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER remain at 22* with "Complete Mess" on a very competitive chart, despite a gain of 1034 spins

* Newcomer EM BEIHOLD leaps 36*-28* with "Numb Little Bug" up 640 spins

* The top debut belongs to DIPLO & MIGUEL, entering at 37* with "Don't Forget My Love" and they are +300 spins

* MIMI WEBB enters at 38* with "House On Fire" up 177 spins

* IANN DIOR is on at 39* with "let you"

* JENA ROSE has the final debut at 40* with "Checkmate"

Rhythmic: RCA Retains Top 4 As Doja Cat Hits #1; Chris Brown Top 3; Muni Long Top 10; Nicki Minaj/Lil Baby, Jnr Choi Top 15

* RCA retains the top four songs on the Rhythmic chart this week as DOJA CAT lands another chart topper with "Woman" moving 2*-1* and +642 spins

* CHRIS BROWN is top 3, up 4*-3* with "Iffy" up 169 spins

* GUNNA is nearing the top 5, up 465 spins and moving 7*-6* with "Pushin P" featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

* MUNI LONG enters the top 10, with "Hrs And Hrs" up 11*-9* and +496 spins

* NICKI MINAJ & LIL BABY go top 15, rising 17*-14* with "Do We Have A Problem?" up 484 spins

* JNR CHOI hits the top 15 with "To The Moon" moving 19*-15* and +443 spins

* TYGA and DOJA CAT surge into the top 20, up 24*-17* with "Freaky Deaky" up 619 spins

* JACK HARLOW also goes top 25 with "Nail Tech" rising 25*-18* and +395 spins

* CORDAE also hits the top 20 with "Chronicles" featuring H.E.R and LIL DURK, up 21*-19* and +227 spins

* FIVIO FOREIGN, ALICIA KEYS, and KANYE WEST, are up 21*-20* with "City Of Gods" at +257 as they enter the top 20

* MEGAN THEE STALLION and DUA LIPA have the top debut at 26* with "Sweetest Pie" at +882 spins

* ELLA MAI debuts at 37* with "DFMU" at +189 spins

* VINCE STAPLES comes in at 38* with "MAGIC" featuring MUSTARD at +199 spins

* OMAH LAY & JUSTIN BIEBER debut at 40* with "Attention" up 260 spins

Urban: SZA New #1; Gunna/Future/Young Thug Top 5; Future Top 15; YG Top 20

* One week after topping the Rhythmic chart, SZA moves to #1 at Urban with "I Hate U," up 2*-1*

* GUNNA is top 5, climbing 6*-4* with "Pushin P" featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG, and +342 spins

* FUTURE hits the top 15, up 16*-14* with "Worst Day" up 319 spins

* JNR CHOI is nearing the top 15, up 20*-16* with "To The Moon" up 379 spins

* YG goes top 20, up 21*-17* with "Scared Money" up 339 spins

* SUMMER WALKER surges 37*-29* with "No Love" featuring SZA, up 295 spins

* JACK HARLOW debuts at 34* with "Nail Tech" up 463 spins

* LOUI has the other debut at 40* with "Get In Get Out" up 412 spins

Hot AC: Gayle Scores Top Spot; Dragons Spins Surging; 5 Seconds Top 20; Camila/Ed Nearing Top 20; Dove Cameron Leads Debuts

* GAYLE follows her #1 at Top 40 chart topper, by going 3*-1* at Hot AC with "abcdefu," and +435 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS are inside the top 10 and rise 10*-9* with "Enemy From League Of Legends," up 415 spins

* 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER go top 20, up 21*-18* and are +755 spins

* CAMILA CABELLO and ED SHEERAN are nearing the top 20, climbing 24*-21* with "Bam Bam," up 527 spins

* DOVE CAMERON has the top debut at 34* with "Boyfriend," up 114 spins

* LATTO debuts at 36* with "Big Energy"

* MEGAN THEE STALLION and DUA LIPA enter at 39* with "Sweetest Pie," up 185 spins

Active Rock: Shinedown Holds Top Spot; Falling In Reverse Top 5; Bad Wolves, Wage War Top 15; Daughtry Top 20

* SHINEDOWN holds the top spot with "Planet Zero" for a 3rd week

* FALLING IN REVERSE go top 5, up 6*-5* with "Zombiefied," up 54 spins

* BAD WOLVES are top 15, up 16*-13* with "If Tomorrow Never Comes," up 68 spins

* WAGE WAR also enter the top 15, up 17*-15* with "Circle The Drain"

* DAUGHTRY are top 20, up 21*-19* with "Changes Are Coming," up 40 spins

* BLACK KEYS surge 35*-22* with "Wild Child," up 285 spins

* VOLBEAT vault 33*-24* with "Temple Of Ekur" at +154 spins

* OFFSPRING debut at 39* with "Behind Your Walls"

* BLACKLITE DISTRICT debut at #40 with "Gotta Get Outta Here"

Alternative: Imagine Dragons Hold Top Spot; Boywithuke, Black Keys Top 10; Bring Me The Horizon Top 15; Lumineers, Rex Orange County Top 20

* IMAGINE DRAGONS hold the top spot for a 7th week with "Enemy From League Of Legends"

* BOB MOSES rise 10*-7* with "Love Brand New" and +184 spins

* BOYWITHUKE goes top 10 with "Toxic," up 11*-9*

* BLACK KEYS are top 10 in their second week, up 28*-10* with "Wild Child," up 657 spins

* BRING ME THE HORIZON go top 15, up 17*-13* with "DiE4u"

* LUMINEEERS are top 20, rising 23*-16* with "Where We Are," up 178 spins

* REX ORANGE COUNTY also is top 20, up 21*-19* with "Keep It Up"

* FLORENCE + THE MACHINE surge 33*-23* with "My Love" and are +228 spins

* WEEZER is back with "A Little Bit Of Love," entering at 27* with 571 spins

* COLDPLAY debut at 33* with "People Of The Pride" - up 192 spins

* ODESZA comes in at 38* with "Better Now," featuring MARO

* HALF*ALIVE is on at 39* with "Move Me"

Triple A: Portugal.The Man New #1; Head And The Heart Top 3; Vedder Top 5; Inhaler, Spoon Top 10

* PORTUGAL. THE MAN are the new chart topper, moving 2*-1* with "What, Me Worry?"

* HEAD AND THE HEART go top 3, up 6*-3* with "Virginia (Wind In The Heart)" and are +51 spins

* EDDIE VEDDER hits the top 5, up 7*-4* with "Brother The Cloud," up 30 spins

* INHALER enter the top 10, up 12*-8* with "Cheer Up Baby"

* SPOON are also top 10, up 14*-10* with "Wild"

* BLACK KEYS score a big debut at 15* with "Wild Child" and are +297 spins

* FLORENCE + THE MACHINE debut at 22* with "My Love" at +206 spins

* KACEY MUSGRAVES enter at 27* with "camera roll"

* JACK WHITE debuts at 28* with "Love Is Selfish"

