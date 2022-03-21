Supporting Senate Bill

RIAA and NMPA are applauding the SMART Copyright Act Of 2022, legislation giving the Librarian of Congress the power to designate technical measures to address online copyright infringement and create new incentives to battle piracy online. SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE Intellectual Property Subcommittee leaders THOM TILLIS (R-NC) and PATRICK LEAHY (D-VT) introduced the legislation.

RIAA Chairman & CEO MITCH GLAZER said, "By encouraging cooperation between platforms and rightsholders, the SMART COPYRIGHT ACT will incentivize the development and adoption of effective tools to address online piracy while giving platforms clarity. This thoughtful proposal builds off nearly a quarter century of real-world experience under the DMCA and promises a big step toward balancing the interests of creators and tech companies in today’s integrated commercial marketplace. CONGRESS intended that creators and platforms work together to protect copyright and consumers and this proposal achieves that goal.

GLAZER continued, "We applaud Senators LEAHY and TILLIS for once again doing the work to forge creative, bipartisan solutions that move copyright law forward and strengthen the digital creative ecosystem for everyone."

NMPA Pres. & CEO DAVID ISRAELITE issued the following statement, "The DMCA for years has left songwriters and music publishers with few avenues to protect their work online. We applaud Senators TILLIS and LEAHY for their leadership to strengthen technical measures to hold giant tech platforms more accountable. This is a great first step towards fighting online piracy which continues to be a major threat to the livelihood of our creative community."

« see more Net News