DOWNTOWN MUSIC HOLDINGS General Counsel PETER ROSENTHAL has been named EVP/Global Head of Legal and Business Affairs at WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC. He will report to Co-Chairs CEO GUY MOOT and COO CARIANNE MARSHALL.

ROSENTHAL said, “I’m very excited to be joining WARNER CHAPPELL at such a pivotal time in its evolution and for our industry at large. The team is incredible and the work they are doing to advocate for our songwriters and help them navigate complex new technologies and trends is inspiring. We have a real opportunity to amplify these efforts even more and tap into connections both within our own WMG network and with outside organizations, and I’m grateful to GUY and CARIANNE for entrusting me with this newly envisioned role.”

A joint statement from MARSHALL and MOOT said, “As we continue to prioritize our presence around the world and expand into emerging markets, we need a unified legal strategy. PETER’s guidance and growth mindset will be critical to helping us better serve and protect our songwriters across every genre, globally. We know he’s going to be a powerful partner to us and the team, and we’re so proud to welcome him to our WARNER CHAPPELL family.”

